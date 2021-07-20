RESIDENTS in a Caerphilly borough town have said they feel not enough is being done to curb anti-social behaviour and are not feeling safe in their own town – after a man was attacked on the weekend.

A Newbridge resident was attacked on Saturday, July 17 after walking his dog.

The resident – who wishes to remain anonymous – was returning from walking his dog when he came across a group of teenagers outside his garden gate.

The youths were arguing, and the resident asked them to keep quiet and move on.

The man was then attacked by the teens until another group were walking by and helped the resident back to his house.

He was left with a gash on the back of his head. The group of teenagers who helped the man remained behind in case the attackers returned, but they did not.

Another resident – who does not want to be named - who had spoken to the victim said: “They are now locking their doors and shutting their blinds at 6pm because the incident has scared them. They were also one of the residents that were targeted when a large gang of teens threw rocks and their windows and cars in April.”

During consultation with local councillors, the residents found out that the dispersal order which was put in place in Newbridge in April is still in effect but feel it is having little effect.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We got a call at about 11.20pm on 17 July reporting an assault in Ebbw View Terrace, Newbridge.

“A man suffered a cut to his head and facial injuries.

“Police enquiries into the circumstances are currently continuing at this time.”