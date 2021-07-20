SUNDAY was the hottest day of the year in Wales, and many flocked to Barry Island to take advantage of the sun.
According to the Met Office, the temperature reached 30 degrees in parts of south Wales.
(Video: Visit Barry Island)
With non-stop sunshine across both Saturday and Sunday, it was no surprise that huge numbers gathered at Barry Island - as well as many other beaches and beauty spots across the country.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “We are expecting temperatures to continue on the high side right through until Thursday, although the day-to-day detail will change and there is a tendency for the highest maximum temperatures to migrate west.
“So, we are expecting Monday and Tuesday for the maximum temperatures to be in the South West and in South Wales, and then later in the week temperatures climbing across Northern Ireland and the North West.”
(Video: Visit Barry Island)
South Wales Police were also out in force tacking anti-social behaviour and parking problems in coastal areas, such as Barry and Penarth.
