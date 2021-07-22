A PENSIONER who attacked a cabbie and did a runner from his taxi has been ordered to pay £480.
Richard John Nelson, 72, of Laurel Walk, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, the defendant admitted assault by beating against Athar Hussain, making off without paying his £10 fare, public disorder and failing to surrender.
The offences took place in Cwmbran on June 23.
Nelson must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
