A PENSIONER who attacked a cabbie and did a runner from his taxi has been ordered to pay £480.

Richard John Nelson, 72, of Laurel Walk, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

At Newport Magistrates’ Court, the defendant admitted assault by beating against Athar Hussain, making off without paying his £10 fare, public disorder and failing to surrender.

The offences took place in Cwmbran on June 23.

Nelson must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.