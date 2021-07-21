A WOMAN has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 after failing to self-isolate following a positive coronavirus test.
Alisha Jade Gamble, 35, of Clifton Place, Newport, was punished at the city’s magistrates' court for breaching Covid-19 restrictions on December 28, 2020.
She was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and costs of £85.
Gamble must pay the total of £2,021 by August 10.
