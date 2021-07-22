A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSEPH BLACK, 26, of Wellspring Terrace, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on St Davids Road, Cwmbran, on June 25.

He was ordered to pay £592 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA LAWRENCE, 21, of Glascoed Lane, Glascoed, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with ketamine in his blood on Hillcrest Road, Abergavenny, on January 17.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £430 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ETHAN JONES, 22, of Tir-Berllan, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after he was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse at Pen-Y-Fan Pond on December 30, 2020.

MORE NEWS

MCCAULEY JAKE MORGAN, 25, of Heol Iago, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was jailed for five months, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on New Road, Pontypool, on November 8, 2020.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

Morgan must pay £500 costs and a £128 surcharge.

ANDREW DANIEL, 25, of Cardiff Road, Bargoed, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating on June 25.

He was ordered to pay his victim £50 in compensation, £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

JOSHUA JONES, 25, of Riverside Court, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit on Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd on June 25.

He was ordered to pay £541 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KAYLIE JEANETTE GRIBBLE, 30, of Hollybush Heights, Pentwyn, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit on Brynglas Drive, Newport, on June 26.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMMA KUTKAITIS, 38, of Fleur de Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 32 months after she admitted being more than three times the drink driving limit on the A472 in Maesycwmmer on June 25.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay £433 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN JOHN RAYMOND SHAW, 28, of Ael Y Bryn, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Hillside Avenue on June 26.

CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, 38, of Tynycoed Crescent, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £225 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on June 27.

EMMA BELLEW, 35, of Beech Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was banned from driving for seven days for speeding at 73mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 in Newport between junction 23a and junction 24 westbound.

She was ordered to pay £475 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KURT THOMAS GRIFFIN, 30, of Clarence Place, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on St Vincent Road.

He was ordered to pay £1,058 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS JOHN PRICE, 31, of Mendalgief Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.