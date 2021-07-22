THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,500 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Jayden Mayo, a pupil at Gwent is Coed, Welsh medium school in Newport.

When and why did you take up photography?

It has been about two years now that I have been enjoying photography. Ever since I was young my mum would take me on adventures and exploring and always told me capture as many memories as you can. She overcame anxiety because of being out with her camera and it has driven me to get outside more. She is my hero.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love the way you can use your imagination and really turn anything into something incredible. To be able to get out and be exploring new surroundings and when you look back on images you capture it feels great.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

The Elan Valley

My favourite place is the Elan Valley. It is such a beautiful place with so much wonderful scenery. Even though it gets super busy you can still feel free! You can just be you and enjoy what you are there for. There's an awesome ice cream van too, I make sure I get one - it gets my brain working.

What equipment do you use?

My phone is pretty good for taking photos. It is a basic Samsung. And I have a Nikon camera. I think you can use anything to be honest because there are so many different editing apps and programmes to create something awesome.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

Sunset on the Blorenge mountain

My favourite photo was the footbridge on the Blorenge mountain. I was watching the sunset with my mum and stepdad and it was such a lovely evening. One you never forget, you know? I entered it into a competition and won!

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

My mum has been a member since it began and always shows me the photos other members upload and some are amazing! It inspires me to get out and what to try next, new things and new places. I get helpful feedback too.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

No matter how old or young you are, whether you have mental or physical disabilities, if you set your heart on something you will achieve it! Never say never or think you can't do something... always try! I believe in you.

Keepers pond

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

It would be the Elan Valley night sky, I would love to learn how to do that.

Anything else you think we should know?

I entered the Blaenavon Town Council photography competition and won first prize. My photo was used in their 2021 calender.

Castell Coch