VETERAN forward Kevin Ellison scored a sumptuous pre-season winner for Newport County AFC as talks continue over a second campaign at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles continued the countdown to their League Two opener at Oldham Athletic on August 7 when they beat National League South outfit Chippenham 2-1 in Wiltshire on Tuesday night.

Michael Flynn’s side led 1-0 at half-time when trialist Jordan Greenidge, who scored twice at Undy, prodded home from close range.

The hosts levelled from the penalty spot after a shove in the box but Ellison, who scored a stunner in the play-off semi-final against Forest Green Rovers, scored the winner at Hardenhuish Park.

The 2nd goal from last nights match @KEVIN11ELLISON ✍️✍️ pic.twitter.com/yvSj2NWf0y — NewportCountyGoals (@CountyGoals) July 21, 2021

The 42-year-old attacking midfielder controlled the ball outside the box and hit a dipping left-footed strike into the top left corner before a special celebration, miming signing a contract to the bench with a smile on his face.

It looks likely that the Scouser will soon be putting actual pen to paper for a second season in Wales after making 30 appearances, three of them starts, in 2020/21, and scoring three goals.

Ellison – who played for Leicester at Old Trafford in the Premier League 20 years ago and turns 43 in February – said last season that he was confident that he could spent another season in the EFL.

"It doesn't matter about my age,” he said in the build-up to the agonising play-off final loss to his old club Morecambe. “Whether I start or I'm around the squad and don't come on I'm going to give my all for this club because the manager put his faith in me.

"I'd love to be playing every week. The sports scientists keep telling me I can't but I keep telling them I can. Hopefully I can keep on making an impact when I do come on.

"We'll have to see what the gaffer has got in store for me next season, but if we go up to League One I'd tell you I can play at that level.

"People do mention my age quite a lot, but it is only a number. I try to look after myself as I get a bit older. I don't do it because I have to, but because I want to chase the younger lads."

Ellison, who will relish a season with opposition fans in the stands, was listed as a trialist against Chippenham and showed he has lost none of his appetite for the game by being in the thick of it after coming on in the second half.

TRIAL: Jordan Greenidge in action at Undy

Former Stoke academy targetman Greenidge, well-travelled midfielder Tope Obadeyi, who was most recently with Sochaux in France, and 22-year-old left-back Louis Hall, a former Aston Villa youth player who was on the books of Oxford City last season, were also trying to impress.

The Exiles were captained by new signing Ed Upson – the armband has been passed around in pre-season after the exit of Joss Labadie – and started in a 3-5-2 with Priestley Farquharson given the central role, with the skipper frequently dropping back from midfield.

Greenidge scored from close range after Aaron Lewis drove the ball in from the right and then Farquharson shanked a left-footed shot wide when he should have doubled the lead.

The Bluebirds levelled when Dan Griffiths scored from the spot and they nearly levelled with a late counter but 16-year-old Evan Ovendale, who is backing up Joe Day with Nick Townsend poised to return from a niggle, saved with his right boot.

County take on Cinderford on Tuesday before a final tune-up against Cardiff City in the capital on Saturday, July 31.