A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to robbery in Newport city centre.
Jason Richards, 42, is accused of committing the alleged offence in Commercial Street on June 12.
It is claimed that he robbed the complainant of a Samsung mobile phone and a bank card.
Richards denied the charge when he appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison at the capital city’s crown court.
The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter QC, set a trial date of December 15 with the case expected to last between two and three days.
The defendant was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Christopher Evans.
Richards was remanded in custody.
