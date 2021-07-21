FIRE crews were called to a suspected deliberate fire in Blaenau Gwent last night.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a refuse fire in Rassau outside Ebbw Vale just after 9pm.
The fire was extinguished around 10 minutes later.
READ MORE:
- Woman fined £1,760 for failing to self-isolate after positive coronavirus test.
- Can I go home from work if it's too hot? What employers should do in heatwave.
- In the Dock: Look who’s been in court from across Gwent.
A spokeswoman from the fire service said it is believed the cause of the fire was deliberate.
“At approximately 9.04pm on Tuesday, July 20, we received reports of a refuse fire in Rassau, Ebbw Vale,” she said.
“Crews from Ebbw Vale attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
“A stop message was received at approximately 9.14pm.
“The supposed cause has been deemed as deliberate.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.