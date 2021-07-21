FIRE crews were called to a suspected deliberate fire in Blaenau Gwent last night.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a refuse fire in Rassau outside Ebbw Vale just after 9pm.

The fire was extinguished around 10 minutes later.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said it is believed the cause of the fire was deliberate.

“At approximately 9.04pm on Tuesday, July 20, we received reports of a refuse fire in Rassau, Ebbw Vale,” she said.

“Crews from Ebbw Vale attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 9.14pm.

“The supposed cause has been deemed as deliberate.”