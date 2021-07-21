A BRAND-new Greggs has opened in Newport today.

Greggs has opened the new shop at Newport Retail Park, creating 13 new jobs in the area.

The shop, one of 100 that Greggs is opening in 2021, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including its popular Vegan Sausage Roll.

Freshly-made sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs’ smooth flat white and warming peppermint tea are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100 per cent Fairtrade.

Customers will be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs Rewards app, while delivery orders can be made via Just Eat.

The shop’s opening hours are:

Monday – Saturday: 7am-8pm

Sunday: 7am-5pm

Shop manager Karen Matthews said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway, click and collect or Just Eat delivery.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop at Newport Retail Park has brought thirteen new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The Newport shop opens with a fresh new look and comfortable seating. The seating area will also allow for social distancing.