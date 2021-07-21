A WEATHER warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms is in place for Gwent.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the area for Saturday and Sunday.
The recent extreme heatwave is set to make way for some heavy rain.
The warning begins at midnight on Friday night, and runs until midnight on Sunday.
This is what to expect:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
The Met Office add: "Outbreaks of rain and some thunderstorms are expected to spread from the southwest on Friday night, this introducing unsettled conditions to much of England and Wales for Saturday and Sunday.
"Heavy, thundery showers are likely to break out by day, particularly on Sunday when these could be widespread and locally torrential.
"Lightning and hail are also expected. Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place, but there is the potential for up to 100 mm to build up in some locations over the course of the weekend, much of which could fall in a short period of time."
The weather warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
