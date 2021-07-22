A BUSINESSMAN broke into his ex-partner’s house and turned off the electricity which caused the fish in her garden pond to die.
Anthony Haines, 51, from Risca, is facing a prison sentence after he admitted burglary with intent and criminal damage.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges after appearing via video link from Cardiff Prison at the city’s crown court.
The criminal damage related to him killing the fish by switching off the electricity, slashing a picture and stabbing a knife into a kitchen cupboard.
The offences took place in the Risca area on June 18.
Haines, of Tanybryn, Pontymister, is due to be sentenced on September 1 after the case was adjourned for the preparation of reports.
He was represented by Marian Lewis and the prosecution by Laurence Jones.
Haines was remanded in custody by the judge, Recorder Mark Cotter QC, who said "all sentencing options" would be open.
The defendant was jailed in May 2019 for committing offences against the same victim.
At that time, he was described as a “successful, self-made businessman” at Cardiff Crown Court.
