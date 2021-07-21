SOPHIE Ingle became the first Welsh woman to play for Team GB in the 2-0 win against Chile in their Olympic opener.

Ellen White's double eased them to a 2-0 win in their first Group E game in Sapporo on Wednesday.

Team GB also face hosts Japan on Saturday and then Canada on Tuesday at the Games.

Wales captain Ingle, who is set to lead the side in one of the fixtures, came off the bench with the score at 1-0.

The side, primarily made up of England players, had played just one warm-up game together and, as a Team GB football squad returned for just their second Olympics, coach Hege Riise was delighted with their display.

She said: "We have been waiting for this game a long time and we were so eager to get started. Get a good start, get a win, keep them away from our goal, score two goals – it's a good statement for the games coming up.

"How we started the game was exceptional. The first 30 minutes were the best we've played and we kept it going. It wasn't pretty for the whole game but we fought and we managed to get the result we wanted.

"I asked for a good start and we had a great one."

Riise, who won gold as a player with Norway in 2000, also reserved praise for Manchester City's White after her brace.

She added: "We trust Ellen to score goals and she does. Not only goals, she fights hard, she works for 90 minutes to get the goal or other players in. She's important and brings a lot of confidence to this team.

"It's a team effort and we really stood out. We are so happy with the squad we have. We can put players on and make a difference and that's the quality we want."

White had already seen a goal disallowed for offside before she opened the scoring after 18 minutes, tapping in from close range after Manchester City team-mate Lauren Hemp nodded back Lucy Bronze's cross.

From then, Team GB dominated as disjointed and overrun Chile failed to threaten with Hemp, Millie Bright and Kim Little shooting off target.

Yet they had to wait until 17 minutes from time for a second when Bronze's excellent cross was acrobatically volleyed in by White from six yards.