A TOTAL of 160 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent in the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

These were part of 941 new cases reported by Public Health Wales from across Wales.

Caerphilly recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent (52), followed by Newport (41).

Monmouthshire saw 29 new cases while Torfaen recorded a further 27 cases.

Only Anglesey (four) recorded fewer new cases than in Blaenau Gwent (11).

Despite three Gwent authorities recording more cases in today’s release, Torfaen continues to have the highest case rate in the region.

The rolling seven day case rate for Torfaen – up to July 16, the latest available figures from Public Health Wales – is now at 221.4 per 100,000 people.

That is the only area in Gwent to have a higher case rate than the Wales-wide figure (190.1).

Monmouthshire’s case rate is 180.8 and Newport’s is 164.9.

Blaenau Gwent’s case rate is 117.4 and Caerphilly’s is 118.7 – the sixth and seventh lowest case rates across Wales.

Carmarthenshire (93.8) and Neath Port Talbot (99.8) are the only areas in Wales to have a case rate under 100 per 100,000 people.

At the other end of the scale, the areas with the highest case rates in Wales are Denbighshire (493.2), Conwy (354.1) and Wrexham (323.6).

One new death has been recorded in Wales in the 24 hours covered by the latest release. The coronavirus death toll in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales, stands at 963.

Only Torfaen (10.9 per cent) has recorded a higher test positivity rate – in the week up to July 16 – than the Wales-wide figure (10.6 per cent). Blaenau Gwent (7.2 per cent) has the lowest positivity rate in Gwent.

A total of 2,284,065 people in Wales have had their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,946,526 of these people have had both doses.

Here's where the new cases were reported today:

Cardiff: 99

Flintshire: 79

Denbighshire: 70

Conwy: 64

Swansea: 61

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 58

Bridgend: 54

Caerphilly: 52

Wrexham: 42

Newport: 41

Powys: 33

Monmouthshire: 29

Torfaen: 27

Vale of Glamorgan: 26

Pembrokeshire: 25

Merthyr Tydfil: 23

Neath Port Talbot: 22

Carmarthenshire: 21

Ceredigion: 13

Blaenau Gwent: 11

Gwynedd: 11

Anglesey: 4

Unknown location: 8

Resident outside Wales: 68