CLARKSON'S Farm will be renewed for a second season with Jeremy and Kaleb returning to our screens, Amazon Prime has confirmed.

The former Top Gear presenter swapped race cars for tractors and sheep as he documented his attempts to farm his 1,000 acres of land in the Cotswolds with the help of young Kaleb.

The show proved to be a smash hit after receiving rave reviews from viewers and critics alike.

The show received a rating of 9.0 on IMDb which saw it leapfrog popular shows like Peaky Blinders, The Office and Friends.

The move comes after viewers called for a second series on social media, something Jeremy Clarkson said he would do “in a heartbeat”.

Now viewers have been granted their wish with Clarkson “absolutely delighted” to be reuniting with his team promising some “really good ideas” for the second series.

Teasing at what viewers can expect, Amazon Prime Video said: "Viewers can expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team; tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor 'Cheerful' Charlie, Jeremy's better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more.

"Series 2 promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy & co on their agricultural adventure."

In a video on social media the 61-year-old said: “Following the success of the first series, I'm delighted to say that there will be a second series of Clarkson's Farm.”

To which Kaleb replies: “You mean Kaleb’s Farm?”

Jeremy added: “No. The big team are back, cheerful Charlie, Lisa, Gerald and the fetus in the tractor.”

Dan Grabiner, head of UK originals at Amazon Studios, said: "Clarkson's Farm is Jeremy's unfiltered love letter to farming.

"It is that authenticity, charm and humour, combined with the farm's fantastic characters, which have made the series such a remarkable hit with audiences.

"We are delighted to be joining the team for another year-in-the-life of Diddly Squat, and wish Kaleb and farmers across the country luck as Mother Nature continues to take revenge on Jeremy."