PLANS for a new glass bottle factory in Blaenau Gwent, which it is claimed could create 600 new jobs, have opened to consultation.

CiNER Glass is planning on submitting a planning application for the facility at the Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone later this year, and is now inviting views on the proposal.

Didem Ciner, executive board member, CiNER Glass Ltd said: "Our vision is to build a centre of engineering excellence in glass technology in Wales, which can compete with the best in the world for generations to come."

Mrs Ciner said: "South Wales is well positioned to serve the existing UK operations of our customers. Good access to road and port infrastructure and a skilled local workforce makes Wales an obvious choice for CiNER’s expansion. Our intention is to get as close to our customers as possible to cut the economic and environmental costs of transporting glass."

The intended £350 million investment would create around 600 highly skilled jobs. The hope is that the size and scale of this project can act as a catalyst for economic regeneration, helping increase investment in the circular economy in Wales.

The facility would consist of a four-part operation for the production of glass containers: melting and forming; the handling of raw materials; inspection and packaging and warehousing.

The site is allocated within the Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone.

The proposals can be viewed here. the 'virtual room' contains the planning documents, links to videos and more information about the proposed facility. The 28-day public consultation is open for comments until August 19.