HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Natural Resources Wales is applying to Newport City Council for planning permission to build a flood defence scheme at Stephenson Street incorporating six flood walls of concrete and sheet pile, refurbished embankments and paths including the Wales Coast Path, a highway flood gate, a new 0.7kn flood relief road, localised ground raising and culvert enhancements to reduce the chance of tidal flood risk from the River Usk, and landscaping works along the route and at Coronation Park.

* Comwales Ltd, of Capital Tower Business Centre, 3rd Floor, Capital Tower, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 21, The Innovation Centre, Festival Drive, Ebbw Vale, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.

* Newport City Council is to ban vehicles from the following roads between 9.30am and 6pm for surface treatment work to take place:

1. B4239 Lighthouse Road (from the junction of Green Lane extending to Broadway) and junctions with Beach Road, Church Road, Nellive Park, Outfall Lane and Hawse Lane

2. Bassaleg Road (from junction with Risca Road to junction with Stelvio Park Gardens) and junction with Ombersley Road, W Park Road.

Alternative routes:

1. Via Broadway, Marshfield Road, A48, Pencarn Way, Duffryn Way, B4239 Lighthouse Road

2. Via Bassaleg Road, Western Valley road, Tregwilym Road, Chartist Drive, Cefn Road, Highcross Road, Glasllwch Crescent and Risca Road.

The order starts on July 28, 2021 and will be completed in three days at each site. All work will be completed by September 1, 2021.

* Vicki Anthony, of All About Eve Bridals Ltd, is applying to Newport City Council for a premises licence for the retail sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 8am to 10.30pm daily at 7 Clytha Park Road, Newport.

* Natural Resources Wales is to apply to the Welsh Minister for Rural Affiars for confirmation of the following byelaws:

River Wye - mandatory catch and release of all salmon and sea troute; revised end date for the season so it runs from March 3 to october 17

River Usk - Mandatory catch and release fishing of all salmon; and mandatory catch and release of all sea trout before May 1.

* Hugh James LLP, Cardiff, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Thomas William Parry (deceased), formerly of 27 Woodfield Road, New Inn, Pontypool, who died on April 3, 2021.

* Newport City Council is making an order to vary off-street parking to add six new car parks, to amend days and hours of operation of controls in the car parks and to amend fees payable. It is also amending an order to remove exemptions from parking fees for electric vehicles while charging and confirm charges for disabled persons vehicles in the Kingsway Car Park.