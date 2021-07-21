A MAN and a woman have been arrested following a serious assault in Cardiff in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It comes as a 54-year-old man from Butetown remains in a life-threatening condition at University Hospital Wales following the incident, which took place at around 1.10am in Bute Park on Tuesday.

South Wales Police have confirmed a 25-year-old man, from Riverside, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while a woman, 18, from Llanrumney, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and robbery.

Both remain in Cardiff Bay police station.

Detective chief inspector Mark O’Shea said: “We understand that this incident will have caused concern for the local community, however I’d like to reassure people that whilst this is undoubtedly a serious and concerning incident, it is being treated as an isolated incident.

"We have made good progress with the enquiry and have thus far arrested two people and our investigations will continue until we find all of those responsible and bring them to justice.”

There will be increased patrols in the local area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Anybody with information should contact South Wales Police using mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B34-PO1.

Alternatively you get in touch via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting the reference number 2100254215.

If you would prefer to report anonymously, you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.