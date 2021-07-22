A CAERPHILLY pub is rewarding customers with complimentary meals and drinks – if they can provide an elaborate excuse they've used to justify a trip to the pub.

The Maenllwyd Inn in Rudry, Caerphilly has announced the initiative after data showed that since lockdown lifted, 34 per cent of Brits are making increasingly elaborate excuses to justify their trips to the pub.

Anthony Cadwallader, general manager of the pub, said: “Locals are wanting to come to the pub more than they have in years in order to see friends, have a family meal or a night out with their partner – but it’s been so long since they’ve been able to socialise properly, some feel like they need a reason to justify it to themselves.

“As a team, we’ve loved seeing our guests find any possible reason to make up for lost time with their loved ones – which is why we’ve decided to have a bit of fun with it. Between now and Wednesday, August 4, people giving the most entertaining excuses for visiting will be rewarded with money towards a meal and drink so they can live out their excuse again with their loved ones.

“Perhaps you’ve lost your keys, the dog ate your dinner, or you’re simply making up for lost time by making special occasions extra special this year – tell us your entertaining, heartwarming or even most outlandish reasons for visiting, and we’ll reward the best! Whatever the reason, a warm welcome will await you and your loved ones.”

MORE NEWS:

Some of the commonly-used excuses for visiting a local is needing to get out of the house with it being the excuse of 31 per cent of respondents. ‘I deserve it’ was 27 per cent’s excuse and the ‘it’s hot’ excuse was used by 21 per cent of people. Other popular excuses were the pub’s atmosphere, wanting a freshly poured pint and the fact food tastes better when someone else cooks it.

Some of the creative responses including meeting a distant acquaintance which included their cousin’s next-door neighbour’s uncle, celebrating a non-conventional anniversary like a half-birthday and even marking the dog’s birthday.

The Maenllwyd Inn is part of the Chef & Brewer group of country pubs.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the 10 £100 gift cards for the complimentary meals, submit your best creative excuses to https://www.chefandbrewer.com/AnyExcuse by Wednesday, August 4.

Full terms and conditions can be found at https://www.chefandbrewer.com/AnyExcuse