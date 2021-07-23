SPORT Wales is encouraging people in Gwent to get active now Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted.

Last weekend, restrictions on meeting outside were lifted altogether, allowing for greater freedoms when playing sport.

And following on from Euro 2020 and Wimbledon, and as the Olympics in Tokyo get under way, Sport Wales is looking to encourage people to get active this summer with its #BackInTheGame campaign.

READ MORE:

Sarah Powell, Sport Wales chief executive, said: “The buzz of Euro 2020 and Wimbledon has really kicked off a full summer calendar of sporting excellence and with the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics set to begin in Japan this week, there is so much more to come.

“With this in mind, we’re encouraging people across Wales to get back into the game in their own way, whether that’s being part of a team again, getting out and re-connecting with the local community, achieving that post-exercise feeling, or just having fun.

“Of course we fully understand that many people may still feel a degree of concern about exercising close to others, something that is backed up by our research, but there are so many ways to engage in exercise across our communities, with a diverse range of classes and activities having been specifically developed over the past year to cater to all needs and requirements as a result of the pandemic.

“Do some research about what is available locally to you so you can participate in a way that you feel comfortable. And we always have our beautiful Welsh landscapes to explore on foot or two wheels if you would prefer to get away from the crowds.

“It’s just about getting moving again.”

Jalal Goni, 31, is a member of Exiles Together, a supporters group for Newport County AFC which promotes equality and cohesion. He is also the manager and founder of the Bengal Dragons Football Club, and has been getting his players to build football back into their routine.

Jalal Goni, football coach, is helping his team get back in the game. Picture: Sport Wales

“With gyms re-opening and team sports able to take place again, I feel such a sense of relief and I’m fully embracing it,” he said. “Seeing how much it means to the team to be back is incredible, we’re all full of enthusiasm to get back in the game.”

To find out more about how you can get back in the game, visit sport.wales/back-in-the-game or use the hashtag #BackintheGame on social media.