WARNING signs are in place at Rogerstone's Fourteen Locks Canal Centre due to potentially toxic algae.
Fourteen Locks Canal Centre and Cafe took to social media to warn visitors of blue/green algae currently affecting the pond.
Signs have been placed to warn visitors of the dangers of touching or going near the water.
"We continue to advise visitors and their pets to refrain from coming into contact with the water," they said.
Similar algae has also been spotted at Lliswerry Pond.
