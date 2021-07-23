A BREWERY in Gwent has opened a new bottling line which will allow for more beer to be produced.

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I were joined at their Magor brewery on Tuesday, July 20, by minister for rural affairs and North Wales and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths, where the minister officially opened the new bottling line.

She also spoke to the apprentices to discuss the skills they have acquired throughout their apprenticeship. Over the past year 12 new members of staff have been hired, with seven apprentices going on to work as engineering team members in the last six years. There are currently four apprentices in different stages of the four-year programme.

The brewery in Magor brews Budweiser, Stella Artois and Bud Light and employs 500 people across the site which has been operational since 1979.

The beer produced at the brewery will be brewed using 100 per cent British barley and with 100 per cent renewable electricity. A quarter of the energy used at the brewery is supplied by a nearby wind turbine installed at the end of last year.

Budweiser Brewing Group have also worked with the Magor site to remove empty trucks from major routes and streamlining the number of journeys made – this will remove 300 trucks from UK roads each year which will save more than 46 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Lesley Griffiths AM and Lloyd Manship, brewing manager at Magor Brewery

Ms Griffiths said: “The Budweiser Brewing Group brewery at Magor has a long and important history within the local community and establishing a new bottling line is a show of confidence in the workforce and the area.

“I was particularly impressed by the steps which have been taken to make the brewery more sustainable and very pleased to be able to speak to some of the apprentices learning their trade at the site. Food and Drink is vital to the Welsh economy and ensuring this growth is sustainable is crucial to our future prosperity.”

Lloyd Manship, brewery manager, said: “We are thrilled to have welcomed the Minister to open our new Bottling Line. It was a great opportunity for her to hear about our commitment to sustainability and the impact that our £70 million investment will have on apprentices, local jobs and the wider economy.