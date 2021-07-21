FIVE Gwent Kebab houses are in the running to be named the best in Wales.

Kebab takeaways and restaurants have been significantly challenged over the past year; but local restaurants across the UK have reason to celebrate, having made it onto the shortlist of the great British Kebab Awards which will crown its winners in October.

The judges have got together and filtered through a huge volume of incredibly high standard entries and the results are now in.

Finalists from across the UK have a chance to win one of 18 prestigious awards at the ceremony which takes place at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge Hotel, on October 26.

These are the Gwent nominations for best kebab house in Wales, and their voting links:

The awards, run in association with Just Eat and supported by the Kebab Alliance, the sector’s trade body, are in their ninth year and this year have attracted record breaking numbers of entries.

They recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the UK.

Other sponsors also include major players in the kebab industry such as Unilever and its leading brands Hellman’s and Ben & Jerry’s, McCain Foodservice, Coca-Cola and Cobra Beer, to name a few.

More than 1,200 guests, including cabinet ministers and shadow cabinet members, usually attend the VIP-studded ceremony. Judges of the illustrious awards this year will include Conservative minister Nadhim Zahawi, Labour MP Carolyn Harris, assistant general secretary of Unite Steve Turner, SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil, Conservative MP David Warburton and David Galman from Galliard Homes.

Also invited are UK political party leaders Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Mark Drakeford and Ed Davey.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards and director of the recently formed Kebab Alliance, commented: “Kebab eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries at the end of a year that has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector.

"Getting to the shortlist is a real achievement given the competition across the country and all outlets should be rightly proud.

"We wish all finalists the best of luck.”