COMEDIAN and actor John Bishop has revealed he was involved in a car crash after swerving to avoid “a big chicken”.
The 54-year-old was driving through Wales on his way to catch a ferry to Ireland when the accident happened.
The former Skins and A League of Their Own star shared images of his Land Rover Discovery smashed into a metal post with his 737,000 Instagram followers.
The front bumper is impaled by the post and the passenger side of the windscreen appears to be cracked.
He missed his ferry and was forced to travel as a foot passenger on a later crossing.
He wrote: “I was driving to catch a ferry to Ireland when something happened!!
“To avoid a car that was swerving to avoid a ‘big chicken’ as I overtook I ended up like this.
MORE NEWS:
- The best summer walks near Gwent
- Monmouth housing prices drop the most in order to sell
- Positive Covid-19 test Newport woman failed to self-isolate
“Nobody was hurt thanks to @landrover_uk being brilliant and no oncoming traffic.
“I missed my ferry but went on as a foot passenger on a later one thank to James and Tony from @dyfedpowyspolice .
“Amazing how helpful people can be when you need them and thanks to the other drivers for staying including Andrew who I think sadly hit the ‘big chicken’ anyway.”
Loading
A post shared by John Bishop (@johnbish100)
Earlier this year the BBC confirmed the Liverpool comedian will star in the upcoming season of Doctor Who alongside Jodie Whittaker.
He plays a character called Dan, who “becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures”.
Bishop will star alongside Whittaker and Mandip Gill, who returns as Yaz.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.