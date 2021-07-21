BURGER King is set to build a new drive-through in Cardiff Bay - very close to a neighbouring nursery.

The fast food chain has planning permission to build a new restaurant at Dunleavy Drive retail park, in the former Frankie and Benny’s unit.

Next door to the planned Burger King is Green Giraffe Nursery, which looks after about 90 children each day. A new drive-through lane will pass directly next to the nursery.

Concerned parents, who asked not to be named, raised pollution and safety fears about how the Burger King drive-through could affect children at the nursery.

One parent said: “I’m shocked and saddened that Cardiff council has approved planning for a drive-through fast food restaurant on the doorstep of a nursery in such a small space, adding so much air pollution right next to a children’s playground.”

Another said: “There will be so much traffic right outside the door, it’s really dangerous. I’m worried a child could get knocked down just going to their car.”

The council granted permission for the fast food restaurant and its drive-through last month. The nursery said it was working with its landlord and Burger King to make safe access routes, with parking and a drop-off point for the nursery.

A spokesman for the nursery said: “Green Giraffe Day Nursery were disappointed that there was no formal consultation by our landlord, Burger King or Cardiff council on the proposals prior to or during the planning process.

“The nursery raised several objections to the proposals. Unfortunately our objections were dismissed by Cardiff council planning as they were considered internal management issues for the landlord to resolve.

“The nursery is very successful with over 250 families using the setting on a weekly basis to access our organic, eco-friendly and Montessori-based educational setting.

“The nursery since opening has built up an excellent reputation founded on an ethos of gentle loving care and high quality, child-focused education. It is an extremely desirable setting and we are operating a waiting list.

“The nursery is engaging with our landlord and Burger King to finalise appropriate safe routes of access. These will include a dedicated parking and drop off for the nursery with mitigation environmental planting. This approach to mitigation will ensure that all families can access the setting safely with no disruption while also enhancing local air quality.”

Burger King was asked to comment.