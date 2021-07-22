WITH rules around visiting care homes in Wales having eased earlier this week, the Welsh Government has set out how it will support the social care sector in its post-pandemic recovery.

The Welsh Government has set out its new Social Care Recovery Framework, which outlines its priorities for the sector.

Deputy minister for social services, Julie Morgan, visited Cardiff care home Ty Enfys to speak with staff and relatives of residents at the home to discuss their views.

Ms Morgan said: “I do not underestimate how difficult the pandemic has been for people living in care homes, their loved ones and indeed for staff. The impact of coronavirus on the sector has been unprecedented and people who need care and support, unpaid carers and the social care workforce have all been affected.

“As we move towards recovery it is vital we ensure care home residents have the same opportunities as the rest of the population to see their loved ones again in a meaningful way both inside and outside their home. The updated guidance will further ease restrictions and support care home providers to transition to a more normal level of visiting.”

The priorities set out by the Welsh Government include:

Focusing on rebuilding wellbeing, reducing inequalities, widening participation and creating an inclusive society.

Supporting people with Long Covid including increased demand for social care provision.

Continuing to ensure the risk of Covid-19 entering care homes is minimised and visiting is maintained safely.

Addressing the adverse impact Covid-19 has on unpaid carers.

Improving terms and conditions for the social care workforce and ensure there is a continued focus on supporting wellbeing and mental health.

Ms Morgan said: “It is essential we support the social care sector move forward. The social care recovery framework sets out our immediate and short term priorities for recovery. Recovery in social care provides an opportunity for significant and sustained improvement across the sector. It is critically important that we use this recovery period to lay the right foundations for the future of social care in Wales, in line with our longer-term ambitions in the Programme for Government, and ensure the risk of Covid-19 entering care homes is minimised and visiting is maintained safely.”

The Welsh Government has also updated its guidance which will now allow for a removal of the need for residents of care homes to isolate on return from an overnight stay and allowing entertainers into indoor areas of the care home.

Visitor testing for indoor visits and risk assessments will remain in place and the guidance advises caution on close physical contact such as hugging.