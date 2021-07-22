NEWPORT and the wider Gwent area continues to sizzle, with the heatwave continuing.

Temperatures have largely remained between 20-30 degrees during daytime hours this week, leading to a never-before used extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office.

Across the region, people have been looking for ways to keep cool – with fans and paddling pools proving to be popular purchases in recent days.

But, one treat which has stood the test of time in the summer cooling stakes is the trusty ice cream.

Not only is it delicious, but it is perfect for keeping cool in the summer sun.

Here at the Argus, we decided to ask our readers for recommendations, in order to find the best places in the area to go for an ice cream.

Of course, good ice cream is worth travelling for, so we opened it up a little, asking for the top choices in the wider south Wales area.

If you fancy something a little fancier than a 99 – with a flake, of course, check out the top destinations for ice cream enthusiasts below.

The best ice cream in South Wales? Argus readers have their say

Kim Evans said: “Stacie's Ices, our local ice cream van, comes round Ringland. Fantastic ice cream, and all the different toppings!”

Susan Boshier said: “Aldi Cornish ice cream; delicious.”

Kia Louise Williams said: “Sprinkles in Newport.”

Sarah Jones said: “Basil and Rusty's Ice Cream Parlour Machen.”

Michelle Davies said: “The freezer…no ice cream van comes into the cul de sac.”

Bella Boo said: “Ice cream van in Roath Park Lake best ever off a van.”

Rachel Wadley said: “Llanfaes Dairy Ice Cream Brecon.”

Maria Barrett Challenger said: “The Welsh sweet co in Pontnewydd opposite the Chinese takeaway.”

Sally Pyburn said: “My house. I make fantastic ice cream and I am so modest about it.”

Faye Morgan said: “Sprinkles and Octopus Lounge in Newport.”

Cazza Wilb said: “Cafe at Ridgeway.”

Samantha Hawkeswood-james said: “Baileys Abergavenny.”

Gary Griffiths said: “Ricci’s Cafe in Bargoed.”

Chris Evans said: “Got to be sub zero in Trethomas Caerphilly.”

Paul Tooty Williams said: “The Keepers Pond Blaenavon.”

Has anyone said your favourite place to get an ice cream? If not, let us know in the comments below.