MANAGER Michael Flynn is still mulling over who will succeed Joss Labadie as captain of Newport County AFC.

The Exiles will be led by a new skipper when they get their 2020/21 League Two campaign under way at Oldham Athletic on Saturday, August 7.

Midfielder Labadie left to join Walsall in June, that after vice-captain Josh Sheehan had moved up to League One with Bolton.

The departures leave Flynn needing to pick a new man to wear the armband with leading candidates getting their opportunity in pre-season.

"I am still thinking it over," said the manager. "Scot Bennett has worn it, Mickey Demetriou, Ed Upson, Matty Dolan.

"I don't really care who is captain in pre-season to be honest and we have plenty of leaders in the squad, but it's something that I will look at soon.

"We know that we have some seasoned League Two players in the squad that will do well for us week in, week out."

EXPERIENCED: Mickey Demetriou

The Exiles have plenty of experienced options as skipper with Demetriou, Padraig Amond and Bennett having all gone past 200 appearances for the club while Matty Dolan is entering his fifth campaign at Rodney Parade.

Upson, a summer signing from Bristol Rovers, is a seasoned campaigner in the EFL while defender James Clarke was Walsall skipper last season.

County's first team squad took on Swansea City in friendlies behind closed doors before beating National League South side Chippenham 2-1 in Wiltshire on Tuesday evening.

"I've been there before and lost," said Flynn, whose side were beaten at Hardenhuish Park in 2018. "It was a useful game and the main thing is that there were no injuries.

"The pitch was dry because of the weather and Chippenham just sat deep to try and hit us on the counter.

"Robbie Willmott did really well and looked sharp, Jermaine Hylton did well, Courtney Baker-Richardson is being eased back after injury last season and it was nice to see young Evan Ovendale get some minutes in goal."

The Exiles travel to Southern League Cinderford on Tuesday and have their final tune-up for the League Two opener at Oldham Athletic against Cardiff City in the capital on Saturday, July 31.

County are set to play away from home for all of August because of the summer work done at Rodney Parade.

A new hybrid pitch is being installed and seeds have been sown but the grass needs more weeks to gown and establish before the stitching of the surface will begin in mid-August.

County have already reversed their fixture with Mansfield and will travel to Field Mill on the second weekend of the campaign instead of hosting the Stags.

Northampton are currently slated to visit Newport on August 17 but that is also set to be switched.