Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Carol, of Blackwood, has shared this picture of her border collie Jess.
Marie Perry, of Blaenavon, sent in this picture of Layla, a Yorkshire cross.
Roslynne Eaton, of Cwmbran, sent in a picture of Sapphire Blue-Belle, who has been part of the family for six years.
Kirsty Duggan, of Newport, shared a pictured of Rocco (nine) and Coco (four months).
Rachel Hughes, of Pontnewydd, sent in a picture of Archie, a cocker spaniel.
