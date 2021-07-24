Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

South Wales Argus: Carol, of Blackwood, has shared this picture of her border collie Jess.Carol, of Blackwood, has shared this picture of her border collie Jess.

South Wales Argus: Marie Perry, of Blaenavon, sent in this picture of Layla, a Yorkshire cross. Marie Perry, of Blaenavon, sent in this picture of Layla, a Yorkshire cross.

South Wales Argus: Roslynne Eaton, of Cwmbran, sent in a picture of Sapphire Blue-Belle, who has been part of the family for six years.Roslynne Eaton, of Cwmbran, sent in a picture of Sapphire Blue-Belle, who has been part of the family for six years.

South Wales Argus: Kirsty Duggan, of Newport, shared a pictured of Rocco (nine) and Coco (four months).Kirsty Duggan, of Newport, shared a pictured of Rocco (nine) and Coco (four months).

South Wales Argus: Rachel Hughes, of Pontnewydd, sent in a picture of Archie, a cocker spaniel.Rachel Hughes, of Pontnewydd, sent in a picture of Archie, a cocker spaniel.