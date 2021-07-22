A REVIEW of agile working arrangements for staff will take place a year after the changes have taken place.

This review was revealed by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council head of organisational development, Andrea Prosser, as she answered questions on the Workforce Strategy 2021-2026 and how workers will be able to air their opinions on the changes.

The strategy was discussed at an Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 22.

Council leader, Cllr Nigel Daniels, said: “This policy will put our workforce and service front and centre of the organisation as we continue to try and improve.

“How are we going to ensure that there’s going to be departmental consistency in how we engage across the board with our workforce?”

Ms Prosser replied: “In terms of the first stage that focusses on agile working element, we have an engagement plan which includes a series of workshops and webinars.”

Ms Prosser explained that internal communication methods such as the managing director’s newsletter would also be used.

A review of the engagement plans would be discussed by the corporate leadership team in September which would “ensure consistency,” said Ms Prosser.

Ms Prosser said: “We are committed to doing bi-annual staff surveys and have committed to reviewing the agile working arrangement one year after the go live date.”

“We will be using staff survey’s and focus groups where the employees voice will be heard and of course we will continue to work in social partnership with the trade unions.

Cllr Daniels added: “It’s a good strategy and it fits in perfectly well with the new operating model working arrangements.

“It will be interesting to monitor as we go through.”

The committee voted unanimously to support the strategy – which will go to a full council meeting on July 29 for “endorsement.”

The new working arrangements follow a decision by the council earlier this year to leave the civic centre in Ebbw Vale in favour of a new ‘democratic hub’ at the general offices, community hubs and more home working.

The civic centre would then be demolished, and the land sold.

According to the council, the changes, should improve employee wellbeing and performance, boost recruitment and retention of staff, and reduce absences after a survey of staff showed support to continue working in a more flexible way.

But the shift has been criticised by some councillors who believe that this could see staff working from anywhere outside Blaenau Gwent.