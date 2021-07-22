From October 1, 2021, the requirements for pre-packed for direct sale (PPDS) food labelling will change in Wales, England, and Northern Ireland.
The new labelling will help protect consumers by providing potentially life-saving allergen information on the packaging.
Any food business producing PPDS food will be required to label it with the name of the food and a full ingredient list, with allergenic ingredients highlighted in the list.
Businesses need to check if their products need PPDS labelling and what they need to do to comply with the new rules.
The FSA will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, August 4 between 2pm and 4pm for food businesses in Wales, England and Northern Ireland.
At this webinar the FSA will:
• provide background to the new allergen labelling changes, also known as Natasha’s Law
• explain allergen labelling changes
• help businesses identify how it may affect them and what they need to do to comply
• share guidance and tools to support businesses
• answer any questions businesses may have
Businesses can sign up for the webinar at https://ppdsbusiness.fsaevents.co.uk/home
The full webinar will be available on the FSA website a week after the event.
For more information, visit www.food.gov.uk/ppds or to see a short video describing the changes, visit https://youtu.be/B2FdeVjDzGs
