MARTIN Lewis has warned Brits they have just days to claim a free £125 before the deadline on July 26.
The Money Saving Expert founder shared his urgent warning in his weekly newsletter full of tips and tricks to make the most of your finances.
Mr Lewis also has a number of ITV shows including The Martin Lewis Money Show and Extreme Savers.
Regular stints on Good Morning Britain and This Morning have seen him become the nation’s most trusted financial expert.
Writing in his latest MSE newsletter, the cash-saving guru warned subscribers that they have until Monday, July 26 to claim a free £125 by switching to HSBC in the “biggest bank switching bribe”.
Mr Lewis revealed there is criteria you will have to meet before switching banks.
One of which is ensuring a minimum of two direct debits or standing orders.
Another is you will need to pay a minimum of £1,750 into your HSBC account each month.
You must also not have had a bank account with HSBC since January 2018.
He said: “The biggest bank switching bribe around is about to end.
“So if your bank isn't bending over backwards and giving you fiscal foot-tickles on request, why not check if you can at least get paid for your custom, and at best, get an improved deal too?”
