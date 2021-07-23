AN EBBW Vale rugby club has been handed a cash boost to help stop wild horses and cattle from destroying its pitches.
RTB RFC, based on High Street, has received a £1,000 grant from housebuilder Persimmon Homes.
The club will use the money to buy a cattle grid to prevent animals from wreaking havoc on its pitches.
The funding comes as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which sees 64 good causes across Great Britain awarded up to £1,000 every month.
Team manager Andrew Butler said: “We’re thrilled to secure this funding from Persimmon Homes.
"We need a cattle grid installed as wild horses and cattle are coming onto the field and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage by digging lumps out of the ground.
"The field has been so bad after their visits that some teams have been unable to play."
Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes east Wales, said: "We are delighted to be able to support RTB RFC.
"It must be really frustrating for people at the club who have worked to look after the pitches, only for horses to invade and cause a mess. This cattle grid should solve the problem overnight."
