THE number of mourners permitted to attend funerals at Gwent cemeteries and Gwent Crematorium is changing in line with updated government guidance.
Funerals at cemeteries in Wales have had restricted attendance since last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
But now Wales has moved fully into alert level one, the Gwent local resilience forum, - which covers Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly - covering the five council areas, has agreed to increase the number of mourners permitted to attend funerals at cemeteries and the Gwent Crematorium.
Attendance at a funeral as a mourner continues to be limited to those specifically invited by the organiser of the funeral and the carer of anyone attending.
The number of permitted attendees with effect from today, July 22, is:
Cemetery burials: unlimited
Gwent Crematorium: 30
