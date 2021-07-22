A NEWPORT pub has been ordered to close after breaching coronavirus regulations.
Ye Olde Bull Inn in Caerleon was handed a closure order on Tuesday, July 20 after it “failed to take all reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus.”
The notice read that the pub was selling or supplying alcohol “where live or recorded music was provided for members of the public to dance, which is a business that is required to close” under coronavirus regulations.
Newport City Council’s trading standards team said the pub had not undertaken a risk assessment for the event, and did not put in place measures to limit close face–to-face interaction between people on the premises, or control the use of the marquee at the pub.
The closure order is in place for 28 days from July 20, or until the council is satisfied the pub will follow the restrictions.
If the pub does not comply with the order, without a reasonable excuse, the owners could face a fine.
