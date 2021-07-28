THE community in Blaenau Gwent will soon be able to invest directly in low-carbon energy and infrastructure projects in their area.
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is to launch a new Community Municipal Investment (CMI) scheme, focussed on raising money to pay for energy projects.
A CMI is a relatively low risk bond or loan issued by a local authority directly to the public via an internet based crowdfunding platform.
- Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.
The bonds are issued to residents and investors from Blaenau Gwent who would eventually receive a percentage return on their investment.
The benefits of this CMI bonds are:
• Opportunity for the public to invest in low carbon measures.
• Job creation in low carbon industries.
• Access to low carbon energy for businesses and communities.
• Help support the delivery of low carbon and reduce the carbon footprint for the area as highlighted in the Blaenau Gwent Decarbonisation Plan.
• Has the potential to assist the council realise its ambition to be a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.
Councillor David Davies, the council's executive member for regeneration and economic development, said: "I am excited that by developing this type of investment.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport heroin dealer, 20, racks up third drugs conviction
- Neighbourhood Covid rates in Newport, Caerphilly & Gwent
- In court from Newport, Caerphilly and Cwmbran
"It shows our ambition as an innovative council as we aim to deliver quality services that matter to our communities. It will also protect and enhance our environment and infrastructure, whilst benefitting our communities through the development of low carbon local energy."
Details of how to apply will be announced in due course.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.