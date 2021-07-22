THE UK is set for another heatwave in August, according to early weather forecasts from the Met Office.
Forecasters and meteorologists correctly predicted the heatwave in July.
Beaches, parks and other public spaces were packed as Brits enjoyed blistering heat with highs of 32 degrees.
Health experts urged people to spend time in the shade, drink plenty of water and stop walking their dogs.
On Wednesday, thunderstorms disrupted the hot weather in parts of the UK and the Met Office has said that temperatures will be more comfortable by this weekend.
Now forecasters have predicted that the hot weather could return in just a matter of weeks.
The Met Office issued a mid to long term forecast predicting the weather we can expect in August.
It said: "Into early August, warmer and drier-than-average conditions look likely to return for much of the UK.
"By mid-August confidence becomes rather low, but with changeable conditions most likely.
"Above-average temperatures continue to be signalled for much of the period, perhaps becoming very warm or hot at times in the south."
However showers can also be expected with forecasters adding that August will have ''drier conditions with sunny spells and ''showers or longer periods of rain".
