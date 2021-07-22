A RESCUE team are urging walkers, runners and hikers to take extra caution and go equipped with supplies when heading out into the hills of Mid Wales.

With the weather forecast currently being a Met Office ‘amber’ warning for extreme heat, the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team are urging people heading out to beauty spots like the Brecon Beacons, Black Mountains and Elan Valley to go with plenty of drinking water, sun cream, a floppy or shady hat, food and loose cooling clothing.

The warning comes after a busy week of callouts, including rescuing a walker from a south Powys waterfall at the weekend.

“Regular readers will have read about our busy week for callouts last week and Saturday continued the trend with an afternoon trip back to Waterfall Country again after a call from Dyfed Powys Police to rescue a lady with an ankle injury at Scwd yr Eira waterfall,” the team said on their Facebook page.

“Assessed and treated by one of our casualty carers with pain relief and splint immobilisation to her ankle, we then carried her by stretcher up the steps from the waterfall to our response vehicle, then onward to hospital.

“We hope the lady’s injury isn’t serious and our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

The team also warned of the dangers of jumping into cold water in extreme heat.

“With the hot conditions drawing people to the waterfalls, rivers, lakes and the like to cool off, we would also like to make people aware of the very real dangers posed by jumping into what is still quite cold water especially when you yourself are hot,” continued the post.

“Cold water shock causes the blood vessels in the skin to close. Cold water shock can cause heart attacks, even in the relatively young and healthy. The sudden cooling of the skin by cold water also causes an involuntary gasp for breath. Breathing rates can change uncontrollably.

“All these responses contribute to a feeling of panic, increasing the chance of inhaling water directly into the lungs when entering bodies of water. Alcohol and cold water are a particularly deadly combination. Please, stay safe everyone.”