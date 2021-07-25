THIS picture of the high street in Usk was taken in 1987.

It relates to a protest in the town when more than 100 residents brought traffic chaos to Usk as protesters took to the streets, objecting to the number of lorries using te town as a through route.

The protest, organised by the town council, had residents standing on the pavement at the narrowest part of Bridge Street, effectively stopping lorries from passing other vehicles travelling towards them between 8.30am and 9am, town mayor Mr Roger Galletley said.

At one point the road through the town is only six feet wide and lorries often have to mount the kerb is they meet other traffic.

The protest, on November 23, 1987, meant they were unable to do so and had to go through the town in single file.

Most of the protesters carried banners, one saying: "Wen will you kill one of us?"

Mr Galletley said: "People are reporting being brushed or knocked by lorries almost every week.

"The protest illustrated the point we were making. The fact that lorries could not mount the pavement showed the problems we have."

The town council wanted a re-imposition of the restriction stopping lorries from using the town as a through route.

"If the county council doesn't take notice we will consider blockading the full county council meeting," he said.

"We have met the highways committee but they have refused to consider our point."

County councillor Mrs Katrina Gass, who took part in the protest, said she was concerned about the safety of parents with young children, and the elderly when the lorries mounted the pavement.