THE CASE rates in four of the five Gwent authorities have fallen in the latest Public Health Wales figures.

Only Newport has seen an increase in its rolling seven-day case rate – up to July 17 – rising slightly from 164.9 per 100,000 people to now stand at 173.9.

Torfaen’s case rate remains about 200, but has fallen significantly to 206.5, from 221.4 previously, while Monmouthshire’s case rate dropped slightly to 179.7 per 100,000.

Blaenau Gwent has the fifth lowest case rate in Wales – 113.1 – while Caerphilly has the seventh lowest with 114.9.

The Wales-wide case rate is now 189.4 per 100,000 people.

In total, 106 new cases were recorded in Gwent in Public Health Wales’ latest release – covering the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday.

33 of these were in Newport, 27 were in Caerphilly, 22 were in Torfaen and 15 were recorded in Monmouthshire.

Across Wales, only Pembrokeshire (six) recorded fewer cases in the 24-hour period than Blaenau Gwent (nine).

A total of 712 new cases were recorded across Wales, and four new deaths were reported – none of which were in Gwent.

The coronavirus death toll in Wales, according to Public Health Wales, is now 5,594 – of which 963 have been in Gwent.

Test positivity rates in Gwent – for the week up to July 17 – are now all below the Wales-wide figure (10.6 per cent). Torfaen has the highest positivity rate in Gwent (10.4 per cent), while Blaenau Gwent (6.9 per cent) has the lowest – bettered only by Neath Port Talbot (6.6 per cent) and Carmarthenshire (6.7 per cent) in Wales.

A total of 2,285,118 people have now had their first coronavirus vaccine dose, while 1,959,641 people have now had both jabs. This means 1,053 people received their first jab yesterday, while 13,115 people had their second dose.

Here are where the latest cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 73

Wrexham: 72

Denbighshire: 62

Flintshire: 51

Bridgend: 49

Conwy: 41

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 37

Newport: 33

Swansea: 33

Caerphilly: 27

Torfaen: 22

Gwynedd: 21

Ceredigion: 20

Merthyr Tydfil: 19

Powys: 17

Vale of Glamorgan: 17

Monmouthshire: 15

Neath Port Talbot: 15

Anglesey: 14

Carmarthenshire: 12

Blaenau Gwent: 9

Pembrokeshire: 6

Resident outside Wales: 42

Unknown location: 5