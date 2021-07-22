A WELSH couple fear they are among millions of Britons who face travel frustrations this summer as they insist they have received a Covid-19 vaccination that is not currently approved in Europe.

The UK Government denies that UK citizens have been jabbed with Covishield, a batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine which was made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and which is not recognised by the EU’s passport scheme or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

There have been reports of people being turned away at borders because the vaccine is not recognised by most European countries – and Jo Adams from Newbridge-on-Wye says her husband is among them after receiving his jab in Builth Wells in March.

Mr Adams' husband's vaccine certificate confirms his jab came from the batch number 4120Z001 which Mrs Adams says, despite the government's statement, proves he received the unauthorised Covishield vaccine.

“On his card, the vaccine was described as AstraZeneca, along with the batch number 4120Z001,” said Mrs Adams, a lawyer who has been researching the topic.

“Recently, we obtained our vaccine certificate from Public Health Wales and, on that, the vaccine is described as being the Vaxzevria vaccine, manufactured by AstraZeneca AB. Except, it wasn’t.

“What he was given was the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The batch number refers to the Indian-made vaccine, and not to the European-made one.

“It doesn’t matter that it has been renamed, it is still Covishield.”

The issue has affected the Radnorshire couple’s summer travel plans as they have a second home in France they are renovating. They are currently embroiled in protracted discussions with the French authorities, who are so far refusing entry to Mr Adams as he is not deemed as having a “compelling reason” to enter.

“Informed consent is a must where medical procedures or vaccinations are concerned,” added Mrs Adams.

“To give informed consent, you must have all of the information available for you to consult.

“My husband and 4,999,999 other people did not and could not have given their informed consent.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “No Covishield vaccines have been administered in the UK.

“All AstraZeneca vaccines given in the UK are the same product and appear on the NHS Covid Pass as Vaxzevria. The European Medicines Agency has authorised this vaccine and we’re confident travel will not be affected.

“All doses used in the UK have been subject to rigorous safety and quality checks, including individual batch testing and physical site inspections, by the medicine’s regulator, the MHRA.

“The EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate is currently for EU citizens only, or third country nationals legally staying or resident in the EU. Ensuring safe and open travel with our global partners is a clear priority and we are engaging the European Commission on certification.”

The spokesperson confirmed lots of people have received vaccines made by the SII as it is one of the authorised manufacturers for AstraZeneca.

The SII manufactures both Vaxzevria and Covishield. All SII-made doses approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and administered in the UK were branded as the ‘Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca’ which is now known commercially as ‘Vaxzevria’ – the MHRA has not approved doses branded as ‘Covishield’ and none were in administered in the UK.

A Welsh Government spokesperson also insisted that no Covishield vaccines have been administered in the UK.

“The UK government will clarify the position should any country suggest taking an alternative approach,” they said in a statement.