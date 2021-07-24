WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Gwent.

Today we meet Phil Watkins, 49, of Pontypool.

How long have you lived in Gwent and what brought you here?

Lived here all of my life.

What do you like most about living in your particular area?

The sights, landmarks, and the places to see and do. You never get tired of the area.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Horseshoe Fish Bar in Pontypool - you can't beat it.

Dragons or County or someone else?

Dragons, and Pontypool RFC

Best memory of your time living here?

When they used dynamite to blow the ground while building the underground reservoir on the Folly.

Favourite pub?

It has to be The Open Hearth, Sebastopol. Hands down it is a great place. The staff make you feel welcome.

The Open Hearth pub

What one thing that has gone from Gwent do you miss the most and why?

Hyper Value in Pontypool, you couldn't beat it. Cheap and cheerful.

Favourite building in the area?

Folly Tower because of its importance to the history of Pontypool. It really is a symbol of Gwent.

The Folly near Pontypool. Picture: Blair Jones

Favourite place to grab a coffee or tea?

Bread of Heaven in Pontypool. It is family run and very welcoming. They do first class food. Other than that, Costa Coffee in Cwmbran.

Where would you go for a special meal?

Tiffins, great curry and the price is low too.

Best place for a walk?

Around the Folly and Grotto. It is just a lovely place to take photographs and the wildlife and views are amazing.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant your area?

Bring back the old days when Pontypool was bursting with people with the shops all open and the market heaving and all the pubs open.

Three places anyone visiting Gwent should make the effort to go?

Tintern Abbey, like photography and the walks along the river.

Blaenavon, coal mine and museum.

Pontypool Folly Grotto and Museum.

Statue from the Pontypool RFC collection of the Pontypool Front Row; Graham Price, Bobby Windsor and Charlie Faulkner on display in Pontypool Museum

Choose one thing Gwent should be really proud about?

Our history traditions and pride.

Three words which sum up your area for you

Leisure, recreation, relaxation.