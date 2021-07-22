A DRUGS gang jailed for a total of 15 years made more than £140,000 selling cocaine in the Gwent Valleys.

William Davies, James Hallett and Zac Marchetti-Rees were back in court for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing where details of their profits were revealed.

The trio were locked up last year after Gwent Police smashed their organised crime operation.

The POCA hearing at Newport Crown Court heard Davies, 24, of The Walk, Ystrad Mynach, benefitted by £67,070 and has £5,200 which the police can recover.

MORE NEWS: Businessman killed fish in garden pond after breaking into ex’s house

He has 28 days to pay the cash or face nine months in prison in default.

Hallett, 30, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, gained by £44,760 and has a car worth £1,000 which can be confiscated.

He has a month to hand it over or spend an extra six months in jail.

Marchetti-Rees, of Pen-Y-Cae, Ystrad Mynach, made £31,540 from crime and has £1,400 which can be seized.

The 23-year-old has 28 days to settle or face another six months behind bars.

During the defendants’ sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court in October 2020, Judge Daniel Williams said they had been running "a lucrative and profitable business".

Davies was jailed for six years after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply ketamine and ecstasy.

Hallett was also jailed for six years after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Marchetti-Rees was sent to prison for three years for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.