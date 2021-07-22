GWENT residents have largely slammed a decision to give NHS staff in Wales a three per cent pay rise.

Health minister Eluned Morgan has agreed to a three per cent pay rise following recommendations from the NHS Pay and Review Body and the Doctors and Dentist Review Body.

The pay rise will apply retrospectively from April 2021 and will apply to staff including nurses, cleaners, porters, health support workers, consultants, doctors in training, pre-2021 speciality and associate specialist doctor contracts, salaried GPs and dentists.

Ms Morgan said: “One again, I want to thank our Welsh NHS staff for their extraordinary efforts over the course of this pandemic. Many staff have worked extremely long hours under enormous pressure.

“This pay rise recognises the dedication and commitment of hardworking NHS staff and the enormous contribution they have made. It is also a recognition of how valued they are by Welsh communities.

“For our lowest paid staff, this means we have gone above the Living Wage recommendation of £9.50 an hour, demonstrating our commitment to NHS Wales being a Living Wage employer.”

We asked our readers what they thought of the pay rise, and the majority called for more money for NHS workers who have worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE:

Kerry Whiteley described the move as a "complete insult".

She added: "Our wonderful health services definitely deserve more a lot more, they are the ones who have been at the frontline of this pandemic and still are when people are in need; the government needs a kick up the backside."

Rhian Humphreys added: "Not enough! Nowhere near! For them to risk their lives to save ours! A slap in the face in my opinion! You know you can do better! Come on government!

"If it wasn't for our NHS a lot of you that were struck down with the virus wouldn’t have made it without their help!"

Chris Wilton called the three per cent rise "an absolute joke", while Nicky Groves said the move was "absolutely disgusting" and "makes my blood boil".

Amanda Jennings added: "For the heroes throughout the pandemic who have suffered little or no pay rises for many years, who suffer low wages and still come to work each day to try their hardest for every individual who is sick, we owe them a lot more."

What are your thoughts on the three per cent pay rise for NHS staff in Wales?