A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

NISSA AHMED, 21, of Coniston Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,375 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by being a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who left or was outside of a place where she was living without a reasonable excuse on January 11.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

NIKITA CONNOR, 24, of Raglan Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by being a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who left or was outside of a place where she was living without a reasonable excuse on January 10.

ANDREW EVANS, 37, of Harlequin Drive, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted stealing sunglasses and Yankee candles from Boots and meat and dairy goods from Tesco Express.

He was ordered to pay £563 in compensation after his release from prison.

MORE NEWS: Drugs gang jailed for 15 years made £140,000

LEANNE GRIFFITHS, 35, of Feeder Row, Cwmcarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BIKTAS SARIDAS, 43, of Ludlow Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Corporation Road on November 29, 2020.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ZAK WATTS, 22, of Pritchard Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Tredegar on November 28, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

AARAN JOSEPH WHITEHOUSE, 29, of High Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Farm Road, Talywain, on December 28, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £284 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL REES, 30, of St David Street, Ton Pentre, Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions at Asda car park, Cliff Road, Blackwood, on January 9, by being a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who left or was outside of a place where he was living without a reasonable excuse.