FULL-BACK Ioan Davies has signed a permanent deal with the Dragons from Cardiff Blues.

The 21-year-old has been on loan from the Blues during since February this year.

Davies made four appearances during the inaugural Rainbow Cup competition, including one against the Blues.

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: “We’re pleased to agree a contract with Ioan and look forward to his continued development in our environment.

“Ioan is a talented young player with a bright future who is very determined to earn the opportunity to play here and be a success with Dragons".

The move has been a long time coming, with reports that Davies was set to sign permanently coming last month.

Davies has turned out for Wales for both the Under-18s and the Under-20s teams.

He was invited to train with the Welsh senior squad by boss Wayne Pivac back in 2019.

Davies is set to bolster the options for the Dragons in the back three and is expected to challenge Jordan Williams for the 15 shirt.

“I’m really happy to sign permanently and excited about the future,” said Davies.

“I’ve been here since February, have settled in well and enjoy both the environment that has been built and the aspirations the region has for the future.

“I’m now looking forward to kicking on in the new season and working hard to continue to improve and secure more chances to play".

The length of the contract has not been disclosed.