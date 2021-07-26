THE leader of Newport's Conservative group has accused the city council of "a lack of transparency" regarding the use of public funds.

Cllr Matthew Evans has said he is concerned about the way in which the Pedal Power scheme - a disability-friendly cycling scheme in Tredegar Park - was approved.

The Pedal Power scheme is an inclusive cycling programme that provides bikes for people with differing levels of mobility.

The scheme is called Wheels for All and it was launched on June 9 of this year.The project has been allocated funding by the council through section 106 funds - cash handed over by developers to be used in the community as part of planning applications. Previously the council had planned to use the money to set up a new splash pad at the site after the previous one was closed in 2014 - but this was later scrapped in favour of the Pedal Power scheme.

But Cllr Evans said he was concerned that councillors were not given the opportunity to discuss and vote on plans to move ahead with the scheme.

"The cabinet member Debbie Harvey said she was considering options for the use of what's called section 106 money for leisure opportunities," said Cllr Evans.

"And then all of a sudden, it goes quiet as the Pedal Power scheme is going ahead.

"I'm not opposed to the Pedal Power scheme, but there's no scrutiny over the decision.

"It's all smoke and mirrors - there's no responsibility and it didn't go out for proper consultation.

"We don't even know what the other options were if there were any".

The Pedal Power scheme was first mentioned in a council report in July 2019 that was published on September 18, 2019.

A council spokeswoman said: "Section 106 funding is allocated through the planning process, which is transparent and challengeable, with details available to view by any interested party.

"In this instance the leisure provision at Tredegar Park was allocated as part of planning applications 13/0830 and 12/0254.

"The specific proposals for Tredegar Park and the Pedal Power scheme, as with all section 106 plans submitted to the capital programme, were presented to Cabinet.

"This meeting is open to the public and all papers and reports are made publicly available and shared with council members prior to the meeting".