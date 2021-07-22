TEMPERATURES may be rising – but one Powys tourist attraction is hoping to help people beat the heat.
The National Showcaves Centre for Wales in the at Dan Yr Ogof in the Brecon Beacons is promising to provide "the coldest place in Wales" as the mercury rises outside.
The caves promise to provide temperatures as low as 10 degrees – and boss Ashford Price says visitors have been visiting as a means of seeking relief from the blistering heatwave outside.
With temperatures set to remain in the 30 degrees, the cooler temperatures underground have been a blessing for some.
“This incredible heat wave is causing problems for some of our visitors and their pets. In this region of the Brecon Beacons National Park the daytime temperature is around 30 degrees, but inside the caves it is only 10 degrees," Mr Price said.
"As you enter the caves in just a few steps you drop from an outside temperate of 30 degrees to 10.
"Visitors just cannot believe that nature is providing such an amazing natural phenomena.
"Hence, we are certainly noticing we are getting more visitors trying to escape the sun, and also more dogs visiting the caves as their owners try to bring them a few hours cool doggy release."
