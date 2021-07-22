WELSH gold medal winning sailor Hannah Mills will be one of the flagbearers for Team GB at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Mills, 33, is from Dinas Powys and learned sailing at the age of eight at Cardiff Bay.
She took home gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as part of a team with Saskia Clarke.
She also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, also with Clarke.
Mills will be one of the flagbearers alongside rower Mohamed Sbihi.
This Olympics is the first time nations have been allowed to select male and female flag bearers for the Games.
"I got super emotional when I found out," she said.
"Mark England [Team GB chef de mission] told me in front of the whole sailing team, which was a really cool moment, and then we had to rush out of the door and go sailing.
"I went and had 30 seconds on my own and it all just bubbled up as to what it meant. It is the greatest honour in my career".
