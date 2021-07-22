A PUB in Cwmbran could be closed after breaching coronavirus regulations.

The Oakfield Inn at Greenwillows has been hit with an improvement notice.

The pub was inspected on July 17 and was subsequently handed an improvement notice yesterday, July 21.

The notice says: “You failed to supervise entry to the premises and garden area to ensure customer numbers are kept within capacity so that a distance of two metres is maintained between any persons on the premises, except between members of a permitted group.

“You failed to ensure that face coverings were worn by customer when not sat at their table unless they have a medical exemption.

“You failed to ensure staff wear face coverings at all times unless they have a medical exemption.”

The Oakfield Inn, which is also known as the Oakfield Hotel, was given 48 hours to make the necessary changes by Torfaen council before facing re-inspection from an enforcement officer.

If the necessary changes are made then the improvement notice will be withdrawn. However, if the enforcement officer still has concerns over Covid compliance then the pub could face closure.

Under the Welsh Government’s coronavirus legislation, councils in Wales can inspect businesses operating in their area for coronavirus rule breaches,

If a businesses is found it breach the rules then an improvement or closure notice could be issued.

The Dorallt Inn and Castell y Bwch – both in Cwmbran – have also been handed improvement notices this week.

The council’s executive member for the environment, Cllr Mandy Owen, said: “Ignoring the coronavirus regulations increases the potential risk of transmission of coronavirus and affects our ability to keep rates of infection under control in our communities. It is disappointing that some businesses are still not taking their responsibilities seriously, putting their staff and customers at risk.

“Checks undertaken by the Covid enforcement team throughout the pandemic have found that most businesses have worked hard to comply, but a small minority continue to show a disregard for the rules.

“We hope this serves as a reminder to other businesses that those intentionally breaking the rules will face enforcement action.

“The Covid regulations may have changed in England, but in Wales we are taking a more cautious approach, and for now table service and face coverings in hospitality premises are still required.”